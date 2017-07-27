Sarah’s Beer of the Week 07.27.17

Some friends suggested meeting at a brewery in Interbay, and it was one I’d never been to…super exciting! We met at Urban Family Brewing Co. This place is making some super funky beers. They’re into wild and yeast beers. It’s a neat tap room with plenty of seats indoor and out. Most of these beers are pretty big, around 7-8%. I still had two, because they were so intriguing! First up was the Pollinator, a honey IPA. 8% but doesn’t taste it. Honey doesn’t get added to a lot of IPA’s and this is an interesting, yummy combo. After that, I really stepped out of my comfort zone and ordered the Guavasicle. Yep, guava, hops, vanilla, and it’s beer. Much to my surprise, I loved it. The guava isn’t overpowering, and the hops still come through. Many breweries who incorporate fruit in their beer don’t get the balance right. Just a little too much fruit and the whole thing is thrown off and it tastes like juice. They are really doing interesting beers at Urban Family, I’d recommend checking it out.