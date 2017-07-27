Sarah’s Beer of the Week 07.27.17

July 27, 2017 5:45 AM
Filed Under: Sarah's Beer of the Week, Urban Family Brewing Co
Some friends suggested meeting at a brewery in Interbay, and it was one I’d never been to…super exciting! We met at Urban Family Brewing Co. This place is making some super funky beers. They’re into wild and yeast beers. It’s a neat tap room with plenty of seats indoor and out. Most of these beers are pretty big, around 7-8%. I still had two, because they were so intriguing! First up was the Pollinator, a honey IPA. 8% but doesn’t taste it. Honey doesn’t get added to a lot of IPA’s and this is an interesting, yummy combo. After that, I really stepped out of my comfort zone and ordered the Guavasicle. Yep, guava, hops, vanilla, and it’s beer. Much to my surprise, I loved it. The guava isn’t overpowering, and the hops still come through. Many breweries who incorporate fruit in their beer don’t get the balance right. Just a little too much fruit and the whole thing is thrown off and it tastes like juice. They are really doing interesting beers at Urban Family, I’d recommend checking it out.

img 1275 Sarahs Beer of the Week 07.27.17

Urban Family Brewing

img 1276 Sarahs Beer of the Week 07.27.17

tap list

img 1278 Sarahs Beer of the Week 07.27.17

sampler

img 1280 Sarahs Beer of the Week 07.27.17

barrel aging

img 1282 Sarahs Beer of the Week 07.27.17

The scene

img 1284 Sarahs Beer of the Week 07.27.17

Cheers!

img 1288 Sarahs Beer of the Week 07.27.17

Having a taste

img 1292 Sarahs Beer of the Week 07.27.17

Matt and his beer

