“Classic” Concert Series Heads to Seattle!

On Saturday, September 30th, Safeco Field in Seattle will play host to the next iteration of the “Classic” concert series!

Fresh off the heels of Classic West and the upcoming Classic East, Classic Northwest will feature performances by both The Eagles and The Doobie Brothers!

Tickets for The Classic Northwest can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com on Saturday, August 5 at 10 AM. Special VIP packages will also be available, including premium tickets, pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive merchandise, parking and more.

Check TheClassic.com for additional pre-sale opportunities and ticket information.