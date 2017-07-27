“Classic” Concert Series Heads to Seattle!

July 27, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Classic Concert Series, The Doobie Brothers, The Eagles

On Saturday, September 30th, Safeco Field in Seattle will play host to the next iteration of the “Classic” concert series!

Fresh off the heels of Classic West and the upcoming Classic East, Classic Northwest will feature performances by both The Eagles and The Doobie Brothers!

Tickets for The Classic Northwest can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com on Saturday, August 5 at 10 AM. Special VIP packages will also be available, including premium tickets, pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive merchandise, parking and more.

Check TheClassic.com for additional pre-sale opportunities and ticket information.

the eagles Classic Concert Series Heads to Seattle!

the doobie brothers Classic Concert Series Heads to Seattle!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

WATCH NOW
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live