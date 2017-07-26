Win tickets to NHRA Northwest Nationals!

Get your engines roaring at the NHRA Northwest Nationals on August 4-6 at Pacific Raceways in Kent!

KZOK wants to send you to the action so we are giving you an opportunity to win a 4-pack of tickets! To enter, text the word RACE to 24300 starting Monday morning and going through Sunday night!

As always, fans will have the opportunity to interact with their favorite drivers, as Every Ticket’s a Pit Pass® at the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet! Get direct access to the teams, see firsthand as the highly-skilled mechanics service their hot rods between rounds, and get autographs from your favorite NHRA drivers.