Goodguys Northwest Nationals Tickets!

The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association 30th Annual Pacific Northwest Nationals is back at the Washington State Fair Grounds in Puyallup and Danny and Sarah want you to be there! Listen at 7:20 all this week for your shot a winning a four pack of tickets!

Bring your friends and family and check out over 2,500 classics, hot rods, customs, muscle cars, and trucks. Plus, check out the ever-popular Friday Night Vintage Drags at Pacific Raceways and K & N Filters All American Sunday welcoming all years American made or powered!