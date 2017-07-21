KZOK’s Summer of Harley Giveaway!

July 21, 2017 10:16 AM
Nothing is better than feeling the breeze as you cruise down the highway on a brand new Harley-Davidson.

102.5 KZOK wants to give you this feeling! That is why we are teaming up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Destination Harley-Davidson in Fife to give you an opportunity to win a brand new 2017 Harley-Davidson FXDL Dyna Low Rider!

KZOK, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Destination Harley-Davidson in Fife will be visiting 6 bars across the South Sound with a different text code at each bar to text in for a chance to win! We will randomly draw 40 qualifiers and on September 9th, Destination Harley-Davidson in Fife will throw a party where one of the 40 qualifiers will win the bike!destinationhd logo KZOKs Summer of Harley Giveaway! KZOKs Summer of Harley Giveaway!

Check out where KZOK, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Destination Harley-Davidson in Fife will be hanging out!:

July 27th: Rock the Dock in Tacoma from 6-8 PM

Sunday, August 6th: Steilacoom Pub in Steilacoom from 1-3 PM

Thursday, August 10th: Bud’s Saloon & Steakhouse in Milton from 6-8 PM

Sunday, August 20th: Firehouse Pub in Buckley from 1-3 PM

Thursday, August 24th: L & M Firehouse in Orting from 6-8 PM

Sunday, August 27th: The Hideaway Sports Pub in Spanaway from 1-3 PM

 

 

