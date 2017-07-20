Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

July 20, 2017 12:18 PM
Sarah’s Beaver likes to visit as many Beaver Enthusiasts in the KZOK listening area as she can, but with the massive human population increase of late, a trip anywhere beyond the Jeep Dealer’s Studios at South Lake Union becomes an arduous one indeed. Ballard? Might as well be Beaver Lodge Alberta for ****’s sake. Still, every now and then some KZOK staffer has to brave traffic and be somewhere she hasn’t been before.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets…our bosses seats, actually…to see your Seattle Mariners take on the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field  Sunday Zeptember 3rd!

img 1293 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

By “Pioneer” they mostly mean “Whitey”. There were Coast Salish people living on the Stillaguamish River long before 1880.

img 1294 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

Lots of these early pioneers were even better at downing trees than me! I know, right?

img 1295 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

And back then the trees were huge! It’d take me a year to gnaw down that MF’er. Now all the big ones are long gone.

img 1297 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

Fire and “Curfew” bell? Well that IS old timey. Still, this town has always been ready. After the Oso mudslide, it became the center for rescue operations. Obama even came.

img 1299 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

Beavers don’t much cotton to Reptiles, but whatever.

img 1301 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

Chainsaws give humans an unfair advantage if you ask me.

img 1303 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

Anyhow, we’d better get to the point…

img 1304 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

…Paul’s pretty sure Derek doesn’t want to still be taking guesses on the phone when Slaton comes on…

img 1305 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

…and HE thinks we need to be even MORE obvious…thanks, Captain Obvious.

img 1307 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

Meanwhile, Sarah and her Beaver think it’s Beer O’Clock! (Beaver-Selfies by Sarah)

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

