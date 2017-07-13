Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

July 13, 2017 12:45 PM
Sarah’s Beaver has been here before…several times, actually…but not to this part. Because it’s brand-stinking-new!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a Party Pack* of 4 tickets to see Blue Öyster Cült, Foghat, and Spike and the Impalers, Sunday July 30th at the Tulalip Casino’s sumptuous outdoor amphitheater!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver hunting!

*We usually call 4 tickets a “Family 4-Pack”, but the Tulalip’s Amphitheater serves delicious booze, so it’s 21+. Sorry kids, write your congressman, we don’t make the laws!

