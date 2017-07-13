Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver has been here before…several times, actually…but not to this part. Because it’s brand-stinking-new!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a Party Pack* of 4 tickets to see Blue Öyster Cült, Foghat, and Spike and the Impalers, Sunday July 30th at the Tulalip Casino’s sumptuous outdoor amphitheater!

Why yes, I have been here before, but from this side it's the "Cilup Tekram".

But there's a whole new part that just opened!

It's just to the left of this stupid, Beaverless Totem Pole.

Parts of it are still under construction for the new tennants.

Sarah will like that there's a Beer Hall...not many people drinking it at 11 am though...

...but hey! An old stove is coming!

It's got a great view...which will get even better when they finally tear down the viaduct.

And some people get to live here!

I can't imagine these apartments are cheap...but then are any apartments cheap in Seattle anymore? (Pics by Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

There's a lot of art...

...I'm hoping this is art...I dunno what kind of critter would leave these tracks.

And this part apparently can write.

Even more art. Can't imagine anyone would stick their gum to this!

It's one of the most-visited by tourists parts of our city.

So being brand new, it's brought out the media.

Dunno who the on-camera talent was, or where they're from...

...but they're probably from some hot sweaty part of the country, telling people to come enjoy our cool weather. Don't! Stay home!

There's a whole new brass pig.

And this one's every bit the witty conversationalist the other one is. Yeesh.

There are more stalls for artsy-fartsy crafts and such.

Last time they fixed the place up, they got money by selling tiles you could put your name on...

...This time they sold little hunks of metal, kind of like Paris' "Love Locks"...which leave no room for actual "love locks", which have started sprouting up here.

The food offerings for Beavers are limited though...I'm not eating any "laminates" dammit!

But there are new offerings for Humans.

Apparently some biscuits tell lies.

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver hunting!

*We usually call 4 tickets a “Family 4-Pack”, but the Tulalip’s Amphitheater serves delicious booze, so it’s 21+. Sorry kids, write your congressman, we don’t make the laws!