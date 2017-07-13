Sarah’s Beer of the Week 07.13.17

I spent last week in Maine vacationing with my family. Lots of hiking, relaxing, lobster eating and…beer. Maine is known for their blueberries, and seem to put them in a lot of beer. I am not a big fan of fruit beer, so I sought out something else to imbibe. I found a stout from from Atlantic Brewing Company out of Bar Harbor. This Irish style stout is named for Cadillac Mountain, a gorgeous spot, famed for being the first place to see the sun rise in the USA. I’ve hiked it many a time, but I’m not getting up that early on my vacation week. Instead, I drank a beer named in its honor. This is a top notch stout; roasty, and toasty, but not too much ‘coffee’ flavor, which made me happy. I don’t drink a lot of stout this time of year, so this was a nice change of pace, and quite delicious on a chilly Maine summer night. If you’ve not been to Maine, I highly recommend it. Acadia National Park is an incredible part of our country. If you go, make sure to try something from Atlantic Brewing Co!

Atlantic Brewing Co

The view from Cadillac Mountain. Highest mountain on the East Coast

Cheers

Delicious beer from Maine

That's a big osprey nest!

boat race outside of Northeast Harbor Maine

Happy beer face