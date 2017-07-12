Life Coach with Special Guest Rick Jones 7-12-17

July 12, 2017 10:51 AM

Divorce, Separation, Custody Issues, Spousal Support???   Rick Jones of Goldberg Jones joined us in studio for today’s Life Coach segment.  Rick answered listeners’ specific questions about the need for a parenting plan even for an unmarried couple that is separating, remarrying the same partner after a divorce, what happens to retirement funds in a divorce proceeding and so much more.

You can reach Rick Jones, anytime, at 1-800-DIVORCE.  And remember, Rick joins us the first Wednesday of each month for a very special edition of Life Coach .

