Life Coach with Special Guest Rick Jones 7-12-17

Divorce, Separation, Custody Issues, Spousal Support??? Rick Jones of Goldberg Jones joined us in studio for today’s Life Coach segment. Rick answered listeners’ specific questions about the need for a parenting plan even for an unmarried couple that is separating, remarrying the same partner after a divorce, what happens to retirement funds in a divorce proceeding and so much more.

You can reach Rick Jones, anytime, at 1-800-DIVORCE. And remember, Rick joins us the first Wednesday of each month for a very special edition of Life Coach .