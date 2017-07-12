Trailer Drops for David Gilmour’s ‘Live at Pompeii’ Concert

By Hayden Wright

David Gilmour recorded Live at Pompeii last year as a full-circle bookend to Pink Floyd’s historic concerts there in 1972. As previously reported, the new film will air one night only on September 13 and more than 2,000 movie theaters will screen it. Now, a trailer has been released for the epic concert film and it teases one of Pink Floyd’s signature hits: “Comfortable Numb.”

The concert includes selections from the Pink Floyd catalog as well as Gilmour’s solo material. Based on the trailer, no expense was spared on light shows, dramatic effects and sophisticated cinematography.

“It’s a place of ghosts…” Gilmour told Rolling Stone. “What I like to do is to play in beautiful places where people have a sense of the majesty of the building that is being performed in and that will add to the memories they take away and retain thereafter.”

Watch the thrilling trailer here: