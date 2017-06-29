Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver loves being spotted in public by her many fans…”Is that Sarah’s Beaver?” Why yes, yes it is. “Can I touch Sarah’s Beaver?” I don’t see why not. “Can I stick my fingers in Sarah’s Beaver?” Not if you want to keep them, I use these teeth to cut down trees you know.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Brit Floyd in the Paramount Theater this Saturday July 1st!

Now in its 25th year, this event was all about classic cars...

...and classic old trucks...

...and classic old dudes...

When's the last time you saw an "organ grinder"...I'm standing in for his monkey!

There were classics from movies, like "Smokey and the Bandit"...

And the time machine from "Back To the Future".

Customs for the Tattoo set...

A few motorcycles like this cutie...

And this gorgeous BMW its owner had just finished restoring.

BMW also makes cars. Who knew?

Classic British cars...in British racing green, like this Triumph...

...and whatever this one is...you don't see these every day.

No machine guns or ejector seat on this classic Brit though. Beaver. James Beaver.

Here's a Beaver fan who's fave band is Spike and the Impalers. His second fave band is Pantera.

This guy thought it would be "hot" if we both did the "duck lips" thing.

Now who brings Mom's station wagon to a car show?

Someone who's spent a little extra time on the motor. This Mom could set a record at Pacific Raceways!

This Torino is just like the one Gary Rossington crashed in the Skynyrd song "That Smell".

If you grew up in the 70's or 80's you wouldn't expect these to be called "classics"...but they are now.

Carroll Shelby's OG Mustang!

The SFD's Station 21 is here...

...so they brought out some classic fire trucks.

The Cops got a few in too...classic 70's Police Cruisers back when they were all made by Dodge...

More than a few members of the KZOK air staff got familiar with the back seat back in the day.

Some critter friends try to talk me into going on safari.

I gave my special Beaver Award to this surf-wagon. At first I thought it was a food truck.

The 74th Street Alehouse had both KZOK IPA's, and let us park out bitchin' Camaro out front

Their food is awesome too!

The plate says Chrome, and he's not kidding...even the leaf springs! And with that blower this Camaro is faster than ours...

But this Challenger comes with a 700hp blown Hemi from Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep of Seattle brand new...and cost a lot less.

I LOVE meeting Beaver fans! See you next summer!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!