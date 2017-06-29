Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

June 29, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Beaver Shots, Brit Floyd, Castor Canadensis, North American Beaver, Paramount Theatre, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, Where has Sarah's Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver loves being spotted in public by her many fans…”Is that Sarah’s Beaver?” Why yes, yes it is. “Can I touch Sarah’s Beaver?” I don’t see why not. “Can I stick my fingers in Sarah’s Beaver?” Not if you want to keep them, I use these teeth to cut down trees you know.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Brit Floyd in the Paramount Theater this Saturday July 1st!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

