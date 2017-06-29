Sarah’s Beer of the Week 06.29.17

San Diego has a great beer scene. So many breweries, so many tap rooms, so many bottles. One of many notable breweries is AleSmith Brewing Company. I wish it was easier to find their beers up here in the PNW. I love me some Pale Ale. They make a ‘San Diego Style Pale Ale’. I have zero idea what that means, but I DO know that it’s incredible. Pale’s should be hoppy. Not bitter. Decent ABV but not over the top. This hits on all marks. If you visit San Diego, beer drinking is a must. I’d highly recommend AleSmith. And if you’re a burger person, stop by The Balboa. Great burgers, beers list, music and bartenders.