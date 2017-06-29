Sarah’s Beer of the Week 06.29.17

June 29, 2017 5:45 AM
San Diego has a great beer scene. So many breweries, so many tap rooms, so many bottles.  One of many notable breweries is  AleSmith Brewing Company.  I wish it was easier to find their beers up here in the PNW.  I love me some Pale Ale.  They make a ‘San Diego Style Pale Ale’.  I have zero idea what that means, but I DO know that it’s incredible.  Pale’s should be hoppy.  Not bitter.  Decent ABV but not over the top.  This hits on all marks.  If you visit San Diego, beer drinking is a must.  I’d highly recommend AleSmith.  And if you’re a burger person, stop by The Balboa.  Great burgers, beers list, music and bartenders.

img 1006 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.29.17

AleSmith on tap

img 1007 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.29.17

The Balboa menu

img 1008 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.29.17

Sarah in San Diego

img 1010 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.29.17

Sarah and Matt and AleSmith Pale Ale

img 1011 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.29.17

Beer list at Balboa

