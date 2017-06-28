Join 102.5 KZOK and Kiel Mortgage as we celebrate the 4th of July at Freedom Fest 2017!

Once again, Joint Base Lewis-McChord will open it’s gates to the public for a day of carnival rides, fair food, a performance by the Army Band, and the South Sound’s largest fireworks display! There will also be live music all day long and activities for children and adults alike!

Admission is free! To get there, use exit 119 from I-5. Gates open at 11:00 AM with the fireworks show happening at 10:00 PM.

See you there!