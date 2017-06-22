Only 3 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

June 22, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Beaver Shots, Castor Canadensis, key arena, North American Beaver, Queen, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, Where has Sarah's Beaver Been?

We’ve been doing this little contest here for about 5 years, and almost every Friday morning some guy calls in, without even looking at the KZOK website, and yells the name of this place out. And Sarah’s Beaver has never been there! Oh sure it’s been in the background of many a smokin’ hot Beaver shot, but she’s never been to the top…until now!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Queen Saturday July 1st in the Key Arena!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

