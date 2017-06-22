Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

We’ve been doing this little contest here for about 5 years, and almost every Friday morning some guy calls in, without even looking at the KZOK website, and yells the name of this place out. And Sarah’s Beaver has never been there! Oh sure it’s been in the background of many a smokin’ hot Beaver shot, but she’s never been to the top…until now!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Queen Saturday July 1st in the Key Arena!

This place is crowded right now. Not surprising...

People come from all over the world, but this week especially places like Phoenix where it's 120 degrees!

It's the most iconic icon in a city of icons...and these big bolts hold it down.

The elevator operator doesn't seem to get tired at all of giving the same speech all day long...

She cheerfully rattles off a list of celebrities who've been up this particular one...

...but apparently didn't recognize ME. 😦

This handy screen tells you how many people have been up since it opened...in 1962.

Sometime in the near future that counter will slow down...

It's getting a remodel. These wires will be replaced with glass!

They were installed after the first guy jumped off in 1974.

6 people have jumped off....with parachutes...since then, in the crazy-dangerous sport of "base jumping".

Of those, 4 actually got permission and weren't arrested.

Trust me, the glass will be so thick there's no way you're breaking it.

Paul Allen's blobby "MoPop" museum looks totally different from here.

IMG_2671 The view is better than the Eiffel Tower in Paris...I've been there, I know.

The bottom floor is a restaurant, with a revolving floor...

....it goes all the way around...360 degrees...once an hour.

It's set to get a glass FLOOR...hope you're not acrophobic!

You probably could play this piano...if your name is Elton John, but we sure don't wanna hear chopsticks!

The elevators are getting expanded too...and with even more glass...

Apparently I'm standing right were Elvis did!

The gift shop at the bottom has Tchotchke-shelf sized copies for you to take home.

So now that guy who calls almost every week...who never bothers to look at my pictures...

...can be right for once. (Photos by Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!