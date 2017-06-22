Sarah’s Beer of the Week 06.22.17

Walla Walla is most certainly known for wheat and wine, but there are a smattering of breweries to be had. We stopped in at Quirk Brewing to sample their wares. The brewery is small, but very cute. There are games and tables inside and out. There is also a Mexican food truck. The brewery is also family friendly. Now, on to the beer. For such a small spot they had more beers available than I would have expected. I tried the Denali IPA. According to their menu, Denali is an experimental hop. A few brewers have told me hops are in high demand, and often times a smaller brewery can’t get their hands on some of the more popular varieties like Cascade, Centennial and Chinook. Many are experimenting, and the results are quite impressive. In this case, the Denali IPA has flavors of ‘peach’ and ‘citrus’. I got some blueberry impressions as well. This was a very good beer! I’m not sure if they’ll stick with it, but one can hope. If you’re visiting Walla Walla this is a great place to stop for a cold one. Very good vibe, very good beer.