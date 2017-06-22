Only 4 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Sarah’s Beer of the Week 06.22.17

June 22, 2017 5:45 AM
Filed Under: Denali IPA, Quirk Brewing, Sarah's Beer of the Week, Walla Walla breweries

Walla Walla is most certainly known for wheat and wine, but there are a smattering of breweries to be had.  We stopped in at Quirk Brewing to sample their wares.  The brewery is small, but very cute.  There are games and tables inside and out.  There is also a Mexican food truck.  The brewery is also family friendly.  Now, on to the beer.  For such a small spot they had more beers available than I would have expected.  I tried the Denali IPA.  According to their menu, Denali is an experimental hop.  A few brewers have told me hops are in high demand, and often times a smaller brewery can’t get their hands on some of the more popular varieties like Cascade, Centennial and Chinook.  Many are experimenting, and the results are quite impressive.  In this case, the Denali IPA has flavors of ‘peach’ and ‘citrus’.  I got some blueberry impressions as well.  This was a very good beer!  I’m not sure if they’ll stick with it, but one can hope.  If you’re visiting Walla Walla this is a great place to stop for a cold one.  Very good vibe, very good beer.

img 1226 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.22.17

The bar

img 1227 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.22.17

Beers available

img 1233 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.22.17

Matt with a cold Quirk

img 1234 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.22.17

Denali IPA

img 1239 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.22.17

Happy beer face

img 1240 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.22.17

Cheers from Quirk!

img 1242 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.22.17

The menu

img 1244 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.22.17

food truck

img 1245 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.22.17

Games and fun for all

img 1246 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.22.17

Food truck and front of brewery

