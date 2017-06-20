Only 6 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

25th Annual Greenwood Car Show

June 20, 2017 8:41 AM
Summer is right around the corner and the best way to beat the summer heat is with cool cars!

Come check out all the classic and cool rides at the Greenwood Car Show, celebrating its 25th birthday this Saturday, June 24th, from 8 AM until 4 PM! 

102.5 KZOK will be set up outside the 74th St. Ale House with our KZOK Camaro powered by Sunset Chevrolet. Meet the one and only Scott Vanderpool as he broadcasts live from 11 AM – 1 PM and don’t forget to cool off inside the Ale House with a KZOK Electric Citrus IPA or High Voltage Double IPA from Bellevue Brewing Co.!

Seattle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will also be onsite to show off some of their latest muscle cars!

Check out the event guide so you don’t miss all the action on Saturday, June 24th!

