Gene Simmons Announces Solo Tour Dates

The Gene Simmons band will hit the road later this summer. The KISS principal’s new group will kick things off on August 4 in Funner, CA and run through mid-November.

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

8/4 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal The Events Center

8/5 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Performing Arts Center

8/11 – Mahnoment, MN @ Mahnoment Casino

8/12 – Bowler, Wisconsin @ North Star Mohegan Resort

8/25 – Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Ceasars

8/26 – Aug 27 Chicago Wizard World Chicago, IL

9/8 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theater

9/16 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Bike Week

9/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Matter.ngo Concert

9/23 – Sep 24 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo

10/15 – Tokyo, Japan @ Loud Park Festival

10/16 – Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Osaka Bayside

10/21 – Fest Bolivia @ Scream Bolivia

10/24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Malvinas

10/28 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Northside Festival

10/30 – Mexico City, MX @Pepsi Center

11/11 – Nov 12 Providence, RI @Comic Con Rhode Island

11/17 – Nov 18 Austin, TX @ Austin Wizard World Con

