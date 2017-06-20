Watch Chris Cornell’s Refugee-Themed ‘The Promise’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

Before his death last month, Chris Cornell was working with directors Stefan Smith and Meiert Avis to create a music video for his single “The Promise.” Cornell had written and recorded the track for the 2016 film by the same name about the Armenian genocide.

Cornell, Smith, and Avis wanted to widen the scope of the video to show footage of fleeing refugees from Libya, Syria and other countries around the world, according to Rolling Stone. It was released today in honor of World Refugee Day. Avis said Cornell told him to make the video more optimistic before he passed.

“It’s very hard to put the pieces together for me,” Avis explained. “I’ve had many people break down when they watch the video. They either cry or are silent for 10 minutes.”

While the subject matter was heavy, Avis and the film’s producer Eric Esrailian said Cornell’s mood throughout the process was positive.

“He was happy, passionate, engaged and creative,” Esrailian revealed. “He was focused but excited; not stressed. Just happy.”

Watch “The Promise” below.