Christopher Titus In Studio With Danny & Sarah

Christopher Titus joined us this morning on The Danny Boanduce & Sarah Morning Show. He is performing tonight and tomorrow night at the Tacoma Comedy Club. He’s working on material for his eighth comedy special, “Amerigeddon”, on this tour. It’s a show he put together with the high hopes of bringing the country back together.

Hear our interview here:

https://cbskzok2.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/christopher-titus-in-studio.mp3

A few tickets are still available for the shows here.

He’s also promoting his very first feature film “Special Unit”, a comedy about handicapped cops, written, directed, and starring himself. “Special Unit” comes out this October.

Christopher Titus also hosts a weekly podcast that is available on ITunes or at www.christophertitus.com