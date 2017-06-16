Only 9 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Christopher Titus In Studio With Danny & Sarah

June 16, 2017 3:00 PM

Christopher Titus joined us this morning on The Danny Boanduce & Sarah Morning Show.  He is performing tonight and tomorrow night at the Tacoma Comedy Club.  He’s working on material for his eighth comedy special, “Amerigeddon”, on this tour.  It’s a show he put together with the high hopes of bringing the country back together.

Hear our interview here:

A few tickets are still available for the shows here.

He’s also promoting his very first feature film “Special Unit”, a comedy about handicapped cops, written, directed, and starring himself.  “Special Unit” comes out this October.

Christopher Titus also hosts a weekly podcast that is available on ITunes or at www.christophertitus.com

titus tour Christopher Titus In Studio With Danny & Sarah

More from The Danny Bonaduce Show - 5:45-9am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

SIGN UP!
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
WATCH NOW

Listen Live