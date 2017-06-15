Only 10 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

June 15, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Beaver Shots, Castor Canadensis, Don Felder, North American Beaver, Reo Speedwagon, styx, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, The White River Amphitheater, Where has Sarah's Beaver Been?

This week Sarah’s ever-intrepid Beaver stays fairly close to the KZOK studios, as everyone’s busy and/or too damn lazy to take her anywhere far away, but…this place is cool! And she found out another Beaver lives there!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Styx, REO Spedwagon, and former Eagle Don Felder Wednesday June 21st at the White River Amphitheater!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

