Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

It's a short stroll from work, but some of my critter friends are down here.

The entrance is pretty neat...except it's raining already.

What's weird about it is they make stuff out of food!

This guy I met is really good at it. His name is Saaduuts. He's Haida.

He made that gorgeous canoe down on the right end...he's an artist in residence.

Some say Indigenous people can talk to animals...duh, he spoke perfect English.

Saaduuts also told me one of my Beaver-brothers lives under there...

Most of this place floats itself.

And part of it is on land.

Some of them move around under people-power...

...some like this sleek beauty are powered by the wind...

...this one uses steam!

But they aren't gas engine haters.

Some of them are for rent...

...and some are for sale...or sail...get it?

They do tons of field trips for local schoolkids.

And they're building a new room...out of food, naturally.

