For this week’s brewery tour, Sarah checked out Figurehead Brewing in Interbay!

Their beers love to showcase all the ingredients that go into beer, especially malt and yeast which sometimes get overshadowed by aggressive hopping (sorry PNW.) Don’t worry, they love the hops too.

Check em’ out!

Website: http://www.figureheadbrewingcompany.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/figureheadbrewingcompany