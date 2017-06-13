Roger Waters will be at the Tacoma Dome on June 24th for his “US + THEM” Tour and KZOK wants YOU to get as close to the action as possible!

We will be giving you the opportunity to sit in the first FIVE rows while Waters plays hits from his time in Pink Floyd all the way to his more recent songs.

Listen all day on Thursday, June 22nd and when you hear the special Roger Waters sounder, be caller 15 at 1-800-252-1025 and you win!

Danny and Sarah will kick off the “Countdown to Roger Waters” with tickets in row 5 and by the time the day is ended, one lucky person will be sitting right up front!