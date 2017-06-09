George Harrison And Marshawn Lynch Have Something In Common, Jagger Knighted: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]

George Harrison was probably regretting mentioning in an interview that he liked “Jelly Babies” candies tonight in 1963, as The Beatles were being relentlessly pelted with them at their show tonight in Blackburn Lancashire (later noted by John Lennon to have some 4000 holes) with Roy Orbison. Had George still been alive, he would probably have sympathized with a certain Seattle Seahawk running back who was constantly pelted with Skittles until his retirement, and though they haven’t started throwing them at him in Oakland yet, has probably had enough of that s*** by now..

Bob Dylan was at Columbia Records recording studio in New York today in 1964 working on his 4th album Another Side of Bob Dylan when he laid down Mr. Tambourine Man, which would go to #1 as a single on both sides of The Atlantic as re-envisioned by The Byrds, who with their jangly, Rickenbacker 12-string electric guitar-soaked cover single-handedly started the “folk-rock” genre, and prod Bob to go electric himself.

Elvis Presley played the first of 4 sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden tonight in 1972, attended by some of his more famous fans, including John Lennon, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, and Art Garfunkel. The shows were recorded and released as a live album.

The Rolling Stones released their 14th British and 16th American studio album today in 1978. Some Girls was their first full album featuring former Faces guitarist Ronnie Wood, and would run into legal trouble almost immediately for it’s cover, which featured head-shots pasted into a fake wig advertisement featuring the faces of The Stones in drag, interspersed with the faces of Lucille Ball, Farah Fawcett, Raquel Welch, Judy Garland, and Marilyn Monroe. The first three threatened legal action, which also came from the estates of the late Marilyn, and Liza Minnelli, the daughter of Judy. The covers were quickly pulled from record stores but original copies are highly sought by collectors.

Buckingham Palace announced today in 2002 that The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was to be made a Knight of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) for his “services to music”. While most of the old guard of war heroes had by now gotten over being offended by Knighthoods given to rock stars, United Press International noted that this one was odd in that unlike other rockers getting the honor, Mick had “no known record of charitable work or public service”, and his bandmates were appalled. Keith Richards called it a “paltry honour”, saying he didn’t want to take the stage with someone “wearing a coronet and sporting the old Ermine. It’s not what the Stones are about, is it?”, and Charlie Watts added, “Anybody else would be lynched. 18 wives and 20 children, and he’s knighted. Fantastic.” Mick dismissed the comments: “I think (they) would probably like to get the same honor themselves. It’s like being given an ice cream. One gets one and they all want one.”

Rock and Roll Birthdays

Les Paul would be 102. Born Lester Polsfus, he was one of those simultaneously inventing the solid-body electric guitar that became a staple of rock and roll (the Gibson Les Paul model is named for him) and multi-track tape recording. He passed at age 94.

Soul singer Jackie “Mr. Excitement” Wilson would be 83. The subject of Van Morrison’s song Jackie Wilson Said suffered a heart attack on stage in 1975 and lived in a comatose state for another 9 years.

Deep Purple keyboard player Jon Lord would be 76 if he hadn’t died of cancer three years ago, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame blew the chance for a full reunion but finally inducted them in 2016.

Strawberry Alarm Clock bass player and songwriter George Bunnell is 68.

David Bowie’s Spiders From Mars and Uriah Heep bass player Trevor Bolder would be 66 if he hadn’t been taken by cancer in 2013.

