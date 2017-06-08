Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver is always glad she’s small and compact, because every now and then one of her co-workers here at KZOK offers to take her along on a trip. This time it was KZOK’s other Sarah…who could have just taken pictures of her own Beaver…but you wouldn’t recognize it, and you may have a more difficult than usual time telling where she’s been on account of this Sarah only took 3 pictures…in one of the most-visited cities in world? WTF?

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Guns-N-Roses Sunday Zeptember 3rd at the Gorge Amphitheater!

Well THIS will certainly set the location apart...we have one of these in Seattle.

We have tall buildings too...but that don't look like the Smith Tower...

...it's more recognizable as one of the most famous buildings in the world if you step back a bit. We're not going up? Cheapskate!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!