Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

June 8, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Beaver Shots, Castor Canadensis, guns n roses, North American Beaver, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, The Gorge Amphitheater, Where has Sarah's Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver is always glad she’s small and compact, because every now and then one of her co-workers here at KZOK offers to take her along on a trip. This time it was KZOK’s other Sarah…who could have just taken pictures of her own Beaver…but you wouldn’t recognize it, and you may have a more difficult than usual time telling where she’s been on account of this Sarah only took 3 pictures…in one of the most-visited cities in world? WTF?

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Guns-N-Roses Sunday Zeptember 3rd at the Gorge Amphitheater!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

