Sarah’s Beer of the Week 06.08.17

June 8, 2017 5:32 AM
Once in a while I crave a beer that’s totally unlike anything I normally imbibe.  This week the craving was Coconut Porter.  It’s not easy to find them, most seem to be paired with chocolate or coffee.  The only one I could find was from Maui Brewing Co in Hawaii.  This beer poured nice deep dark brown.  The smell, fantastic.  Great mouthfeel.  Alas, very little coconut!  This beer is very tasty, and a really solid porter, but missing the mark in the coconut department.  I’ll likely not have this craving again until the weather turns cold, so hopefully someone will perfect it by then.  Back to IPA’s next week…or if we’re lucky I’ll start on some summers!

img 1192 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.08.17

Maui Brewing Co Coconut Porter

img 0968 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.08.17

Sometimes you feel like a nut

img 0970 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.08.17

Beer smiles

