Register here for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine 

Doug Baldwin Stops By The KZOK Studio

June 7, 2017 10:04 AM

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin joined us in studio this morning to discuss the inaugural Doug Baldwin Family Combine. Proceeds from the event will help Doug and the City of Renton build the new Family First Community Center.  He talked to us about his connection to Renton, and about how he’s modeling this Community Center after one that had a major impact on him growing up.  Listen to the audio below:


The Doug Baldwin Family Combine is June 25th at Renton Memorial Stadium.  Click Here for full details and to register today!

