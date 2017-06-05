Roger Waters and Thom Yorke Throw More Jabs Over Israel Show

By Abby Hassler

Radiohead is set to conclude their 2017 A Moon Shaped Pool Tour at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 19. While they have performed in Israel eight times before, this concert is said to be their most controversial show yet.

Over 50 prominent artists and activists, including Roger Waters and Desmond Tutu, signed a petition in April, urging Radiohead to cancel their Israel concert as part of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement that began in 2005.

Related: Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Shaved His Head after Being Harassed by Ghosts

Responding to the petition, Radiohead’s frontman Thom Yorke told Rolling Stone that some artists don’t agree with the BDS movement and how it’s “deeply disrespectful to assume that [the band is] either… misinformed or… can’t make these decisions [themselves].”

“It’s deeply distressing that they choose to, rather than engage with us personally, throw s— at us in public,” Yorke continued. Yorke remarked their energy could be used in a “more positive way.”

Now, Waters is responding to Yorke’s comments in an open letter. Waters revealed he had reached out to Yorke multiple times before the petition but was met with anger or silence. Despite this, Waters wrote that he “would still like to have the conversation.”