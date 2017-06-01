Register here for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine 

Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

June 1, 2017 12:07 PM
Who knew we were going to have such a nice Memorial Day weekend? Those make for a soggy Forklift Festival almost every year, so a few weeks back when it was dismal as hell Sarah thought it would be a Wine time to book a trip East of the Cascades for some sun…and fruit of the vine…and took her Beaver along! Matt was so pleased!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to join Danny for some world-class pugilism at Battle at The Boat 111, this Saturday night at the Emerald Queen Casino!

But wait, that’s not all! You’ll also get a Gift Certificate to the Bellevue Brewing Company, makers of the über-Northwestern KZOK Electric Citrus IPA and KZOK High Voltage Double IPA!

img 1222 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

This place gave us the real Batman, Adam West. Also WSU and NFL QB Drew Bledsoe, Seattle rock radio legend Burl Barer, and the highest ranking POW of WWII Gen. Johnathan Wainwright.

img 1223 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

Kyle MacLachlan makes wine with these guys. YUM. There are some 100 wineries here!

img 1248 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

Them that bear the town’s name are called Sweets. They kinda are, for Onions, on account of they have half the Sulfur of a reg’lar onion.

img 1196 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

And with the wine boom the town’s also become a foodie heaven. This place’s got WOOD in it, must be good!

img 1198 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

Gettin schooled on wine…En Francaise, non?

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

Listen Live