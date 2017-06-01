Sarah’s Beer of the Week 06.01.17

We spent the weekend in Walla Walla drinking wine, but of course I couldn’t say no to trying some local brew as well. While at dinner at Passatempo I tried a pale ale from Burwood Brewing Company. This is a brewery I’ve never heard of before. I found this pale to be nicely balanced, and not overly hoppy. A nice mellow malt to it as well. This beer was so nice I had it twice. It went very well with the delicious Italian food from Passatempo. If you’re in Walla Walla and need a break from wine, this will certainly be a refreshing option for you.