Sarah’s Beer of the Week 06.01.17

June 1, 2017 5:30 AM
Filed Under: Burwood Brewing Company, Passatempo, Sarah's Beer of the Week, Walla Walla

We spent the weekend in Walla Walla drinking wine, but of course I couldn’t say no to trying some local brew as well.  While at dinner at Passatempo I tried a pale ale from Burwood Brewing Company.  This is a brewery I’ve never heard of before.  I found this pale to be nicely balanced, and not overly hoppy.  A nice mellow malt to it as well.  This beer was so nice I had it twice.  It went very well with the delicious Italian food from Passatempo.  If you’re in Walla Walla and need a break from wine, this will certainly be a refreshing option for you.

img 1209 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.01.17

Passatempo beer list

img 1210 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.01.17

Happy beer face

img 1211 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.01.17

Having a taste of Burwood Brewing Pale Ale

img 1212 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.01.17

Pale Ale from Burwood

img 1213 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.01.17

The restaurant

img 1214 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.01.17

Passatemp in Walla Walla

img 1215 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.01.17

fresh burrata

img 1216 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.01.17

giant ravioli

img 1217 Sarahs Beer of the Week 06.01.17

fresh pasta with pancetta

