Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

For Memorial Day weekend Matt and I went to Walla Walla. While we’ve done lots of WA wine tastings, we’ve never gone to Walla Walla. The weather was fantastic; plenty of sunshine, plenty of smiling faces and plenty of wine. We made quite a few stops, all of which you can see photos of below. Some highlights include: Doubleback Winery. This is former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe’s wine. You may recall he’s a WSU guy, who is from Ellensburg/Walla Walla. His wine is all about sharing and family and going back to your roots. And the wine is absolutely delicious. Dunham Cellars had several incredible reds, and a crisp Reisling. They have a nice sized outdoor area, and a large indoor room for tasting. A really beautiful space. Woodward Canyon is outside the main downtown area, but they are making some wonderful cabernet sauvignon and merlot. L’ecole 41 No 41 is in an old school house, and their tasting room is large and full of history. If you like wine, and haven’t spent a weekend in Walla Walla yet, you are missing out! Most of the tasting rooms were walk-in, and offer a huge variety of wines to taste. There are oodles of restaurants, shops, and overall the vibe of the area is fantastic. We had a great weekend, and will be planning a return trip!