Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

May 29, 2017 6:10 PM
Filed Under: Drew Bledsoe Doubleback Winery, Dunham Cellars, L'ecole No 41, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, Walla Walla Wine, Woodward Canyon

For Memorial Day weekend Matt and I went to Walla Walla.  While we’ve done lots of WA wine tastings, we’ve never gone to Walla Walla.  The weather was fantastic; plenty of sunshine, plenty of smiling faces and plenty of wine.  We made quite a few stops, all of which you can see photos of below.  Some highlights include: Doubleback Winery.  This is former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe’s wine.  You may recall he’s a WSU guy, who is from Ellensburg/Walla Walla.  His wine is all about sharing and family and going back to your roots.  And the wine is absolutely delicious.  Dunham Cellars had several incredible reds, and a crisp Reisling.  They have a nice sized outdoor area, and a large indoor room for tasting.  A really beautiful space.  Woodward Canyon is outside the main downtown area, but they are making some wonderful cabernet sauvignon and merlot.  L’ecole 41 No 41 is in an old school house, and their tasting room is large and full of history.  If you like wine, and haven’t spent a weekend in Walla Walla yet, you are missing out!  Most of the tasting rooms were walk-in, and offer a huge variety of wines to taste.  There are oodles of restaurants, shops, and overall the vibe of the area is fantastic.  We had a great weekend, and will be planning a return trip!

xzox8373 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

Out for a hike in Walla Walla

qwll1909 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

L’ecole No 41

jqlu7942 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

Enjoying some wine in Walla Walla

img 2198 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

Doubleback

img 1203 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

Doubleback Winery

ayiw0886 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

View from the airplane!

cose7399 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

Chillin with some of Drew’s wine

img 1204 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

img 1206 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

Check out the cool bottle!

dvxy6747 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

Out for a hike in Walla Walla

ecvi1692 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

Doubleback Winery

img 1207 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

Matt having some wine

img 1251 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

Spring Valley Winery

hxtu1794 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

pjag0031 Sarah Goes to Walla Walla for Wine

Cheers from L’ecole

 

