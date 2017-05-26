Neil Young to Release Lost ‘Hitchhiker’ Album from 1976

By Hayden Wright

A never-before-heard Neil Young record called Hitchhiker will likely be released this summer. The album’s title track appeared on Young’s 2010 album Le Noise, but the rest of the album has never been heard. Young fansites have obtained cover art and release details about the project, which looks like it will be released on July 14.

Young recorded the album in 1976 at Malibu’s Indigo Ranch Studios, an experience he recalled in his memoir Special Deluxe: A Memoir of Life & Cars, reports NeilYoungNews.

“I spent the night there with David and recorded nine solo acoustic songs, completing a tape I called Hitchhiker,” Young wrote. “It was a complete piece, although I was pretty stony on it, and you can hear it in my performances. Dean Stockwell, my friend and a great actor who I later worked on Human Highway as a co-director, was with us that night, sitting in the room with me as I laid down all the songs in a row, pausing only for weed, beer, or coke. Briggs was in the control room, mixing live on his favorite console.”

Check out Hitchhiker‘s brief tracklist here: