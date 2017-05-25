Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver has been here before, but in light of recent events it was time to head back…it really is a great band name considering it’s an actual thing here in Seattle.

Part of the land here is still owned by the government.

It used to be a Naval Air Station...in fact there are still a few WWII Navy planes out in the lake!

Now most of it is a park.

But this particular part is what they call a "kinetic sculpture"...

...because the top part acts like a weather vane and follows the wind...

...to make weird and eerie noises

You know...I've never been big on following the rules.

Rules are for humans.

We lost one of those last week, a very nice man...who happened to be one of the best singers in rock and roll!

His funeral is today...in Los Angeles. WTF? He's a Seattle boy through and through...

And this place was relatively new when he named his band after it. They turned out to be pretty great. We'll miss him, tons.

