Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

May 25, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Beaver Shots, Castor Canadensis, North American Beaver, Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, Tacoma Dome, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, Where has Sarah's Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver has been here before, but in light of recent events it was time to head back…it really is a great band name considering it’s an actual thing here in Seattle.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and his Us and Them tour Saturday June 24th in the Tacoma Dome!

 

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

