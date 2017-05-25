Register here for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine 

Sarah’s Beer of the Week 05.25.17

May 25, 2017 5:45 AM
Filed Under: 7 Seas Brewing, Rude Parrot Single IPA, Sarah's Beer of the Week, Second Beach camping

Last weekend Matt and I went camping on the Peninsula.  Despite a long hike to get to our camp site on Second beach, I brought a few beers along.  What’s camping without a big fire and beer or two.  I found a six pack of an IPA from 7 Seas Brewing out of Tacoma and Gig Harbor.  I’ve had their beer before, but hadn’t seen the  Rude Parrot Single IPA in cans…until now.  Whoever made cans of craft beer popular…I love you.  Much easier to pack for a camping trip.  Rude Parrot is made with Simcoe and Citra hops.  I’m a big fan of Citra.  Simcoe is more polarizing for people.  It’s pungent, musky and bold.  If you don’t like a strong hop this might not be for you.  Here in the PNW, hops reign supreme.  If you like IPA, and one with a hint of citrus, big hop punch and some nice bitterness then this is a winner for you.  7 Seas brews a fantastic double IPA, but this one is pretty outstanding as well.  5.9% ABV, so not too shabby.  Too much more and I might have a hard time finding my tent after dark.  Cheers!

img 2183 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.25.17

Camping on Second Beach

img 2184 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.25.17

Tent and beer.

img 2185 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.25.17

Rude Parrot Single IPA

img 2186 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.25.17

It was a little windy. I have crazy hair

img 2188 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.25.17

7 Seas makes some tasty beer

