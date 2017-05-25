Sarah’s Beer of the Week 05.25.17

Last weekend Matt and I went camping on the Peninsula. Despite a long hike to get to our camp site on Second beach, I brought a few beers along. What’s camping without a big fire and beer or two. I found a six pack of an IPA from 7 Seas Brewing out of Tacoma and Gig Harbor. I’ve had their beer before, but hadn’t seen the Rude Parrot Single IPA in cans…until now. Whoever made cans of craft beer popular…I love you. Much easier to pack for a camping trip. Rude Parrot is made with Simcoe and Citra hops. I’m a big fan of Citra. Simcoe is more polarizing for people. It’s pungent, musky and bold. If you don’t like a strong hop this might not be for you. Here in the PNW, hops reign supreme. If you like IPA, and one with a hint of citrus, big hop punch and some nice bitterness then this is a winner for you. 7 Seas brews a fantastic double IPA, but this one is pretty outstanding as well. 5.9% ABV, so not too shabby. Too much more and I might have a hard time finding my tent after dark. Cheers!