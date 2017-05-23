Get ready for a beer-filled fathers days weekend with KZOK and Sarah!

The Washington State Brewers Festival returns this year; running from Friday, June 16th until Sunday, June 18th! Come out to Marymoor Park in Redmond to sample more than 500 beers from over 130 Washington Breweries!

KZOK will be hanging out from 4 – 6 PM on Friday with Sarah from the Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show so stop by and say hello and score some more passes for the rest of the festival!

All-ages are welcome to come and enjoy the event on Saturday and Sunday but only those 21 and up are allowed on Friday.

Tickets and more information about the Washington State Brewers Festival can be found by clicking here!