Megadeth Cover ‘Outshined’ to Honor Chris Cornell

By Robyn Collins

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine dedicated a performance of “Outshined” to the late Chris Cornell at a show in Tokyo.

Before playing the song, the singer quieted the crowd to speak a few words about the Soundgarden lead singer.



“Chris Cornell died today. When I found out I was so sad,” he said to the crowd. “We lost one of the most beautiful voices in rock history. I don’t sing like Chris, I could never sing like Chris, but we’re gonna sing a song right now. And if you know the words, sing with me. If you don’t know the words, then just make noise.” Watch their cover below.