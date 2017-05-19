Tom Morello Writes Heartfelt Tribute to Chris Cornell

By Jon Wiederhorn

During his lifetime, Chris Cornell was best known as the singer for Soundgarden, but he also released four solo albums and recorded three records with Audioslave, the band that also featured Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford, and drummer Brad Wilk.

Not long after Cornell’s death discovered, Morello paused to pay tribute to Cornell with a pair of emotional messages on social media.

The first post was heartfelt and personal:

“I love you, brother. Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent,” Morello wrote. “It was a great honor to know you as a friend and as a band mate. I am devastated and deeply saddened that you are gone dear friend but your unbridled rock power, delicate haunting melodies and the memory of your smile are with us forever. Your beautiful voice and beautiful self will always be in my heart. God bless you and your family.”

Later, Morello posted a message that praised Cornell’s talent and stage presence:

“Been blasting #Audioslave & #Soundgarden & #TempleOfTheDog all day, headbanging through the tears,” he wrote. “Chris seriously had the most amazing voice in rock in decades. He was a crafter of gorgeous melodies, soulful dark lyrics and bulldozer riffs. And he looked like THAT when rocking out. “Show Me How To Live” video shoot.”

After Soundgarden’s concert in at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Wednesday (May 17), Cornell hung himself at the MGM Grand hotel. He was 52.