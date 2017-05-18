Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Seems like some part of historic Seattle is being torn down every week these days, but this week Sarah’s Beaver visits one that met it’s demise 48 years ago…because after it’s first rock and roll show this month in 1969…by one of KZOK’s favorite bands…city engineers ordered it torn down, though part remains to this day.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Def Leppard at the White River Amphitheater Friday June 9th!

It's a nice spot on the South end of Green lake...

...they sure as hell wouldn't allow anything like it there these days...(Photos by Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

But on may 11th of 1969, Led Zeppelin played here.

Part of the bleacher seating is still there.

It was twice as big as what you see today.

The other half has been turned into a boat-house for rowing crews.

You wouldn't know anything about it except for a historic plaque on the back of the grandstand.

It was built for Seafair in 1950.

Most of the shows there were things like synchronized swimming

But there were also plays and symphony concerts...

...and probably the most famous comedian in the world at the time...

...who held the attendance record for years, until...

...These guys showed up!

Only a small part of the audience bought tickets. Others climbed trees and fences, and filled a small flotilla out on the lake.

The crowd was rocking so hard, city engineers came out the next day and ordered the place torn down for safety....

