Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

May 18, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Beaver Shots, Castor Canadensis, Def Leppard, North American Beaver, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, The White River Amphitheater, Where has Sarah's Beaver Been?

Seems like some part of historic Seattle is being torn down every week these days, but this week Sarah’s Beaver visits one that met it’s demise 48 years ago…because after it’s first rock and roll show this month in 1969…by one of KZOK’s favorite bands…city engineers ordered it torn down, though part remains to this day.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Def Leppard at the White River Amphitheater Friday June 9th!

 

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

