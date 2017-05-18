Register here for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine 

Sarah’s Beer of the Week 05.18.17

May 18, 2017 5:45 AM
Filed Under: Ninkasi Vanilla Oatis, Sarah's Beer of the Week

This week found us back to feeling like Winter.  It was rainy, chilly, and not summery feeling at all.  For my beer of the week I cracked open a Ninkasi Vanilla Oatis.  This is a nice, big, Oatmeal Stout.  Sometimes beers of this style can be too ‘coffee’ or too ‘chocolate’.  This is nicely balanced.  It does have those notes, along with the vanilla, but all the flavors really compliment.  It’s nicely bitter too.  This is a great beer for cold weather.  And yeah, it’s mid May.  If you’re looking for a full bodied, higher ABV beer to warm you, this fits the bill.

img 1194 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.18.17

Ninkasi out of Oregon

img 0966 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.18.17

Sarah says cheers

img 0964 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.18.17

Big beer from Ninkasi!

img 0965 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.18.17

Ninkasi Vanilla Oatmeal Stout

