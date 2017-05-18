Sarah’s Beer of the Week 05.18.17

This week found us back to feeling like Winter. It was rainy, chilly, and not summery feeling at all. For my beer of the week I cracked open a Ninkasi Vanilla Oatis. This is a nice, big, Oatmeal Stout. Sometimes beers of this style can be too ‘coffee’ or too ‘chocolate’. This is nicely balanced. It does have those notes, along with the vanilla, but all the flavors really compliment. It’s nicely bitter too. This is a great beer for cold weather. And yeah, it’s mid May. If you’re looking for a full bodied, higher ABV beer to warm you, this fits the bill.