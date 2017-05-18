Chris Cornell, A Pioneer Of The Seattle Sound, Dead At 52

Chris Cornell, a key figure in the grunge movement as co-founder and frontman of Soundgarden, killed himself Wednesday in a Detriot hotel room at age 52. Cornell and his Grammy-winning band were in Detroit as part of a US tour launched last month.

Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office said while a preliminary autopsy was conducted on Cornell, “a full autopsy report has not yet been completed.”

A spokesman for the Detroit Police Department told the New York Times officers responded to an apparent suicide of a white male at the MGM Grand casino.The victim was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor with a band around his neck.

In a statement, a representative called Cornell’s passing “sudden and unexpected.” The same statement added “His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause,” and “They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Cornell, who grew up in Seattle, was one of the most respected and revered lead singers in rock music.