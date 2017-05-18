Chris Cornell, A Pioneer Of The Seattle Sound, Dead At 52

Chris Cornell, a key figure in the grunge movement as co-founder and frontman of Soundgarden, has died at 52. Cornell and his Grammy-winning band were in Detroit as part of a US tour launched last month.

In a statement, a representative called Cornell’s passing “sudden and unexpected” and said that the singer’s family would be “working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause.” The same statement added “His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause,” and “They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”