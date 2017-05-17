Jimi Hendrix’s Monterey Pop Fest Strat Could Sell for How Much?

By Robyn Collins

Jimi Hendrix literally lit the night on fire at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival when he set his guitar aflame.

The guitar slayer had a second axe that survived the show and is about to go on the auction block. A private UK collector is selling the Black Pepper Fender Stratocaster through Heritage Auctions.

The bidding will start at $500,000 on June 17 in Beverly Hills. Auction organizers have estimated that the final bid could get up to $750,000, reports to TMZ.

The instrument was used to play “Hey Joe,” “The Wind Cries Mary,” and other classics during the show. It still bears the scratches from his belt and left-handed stringing.

Watch Jimi torch his other guitar below: