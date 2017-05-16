Get outside with your family this June! Register for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine here!

Iggy Pop’s New Electronic Music Scores Robert Pattinson Movie Trailer

Watch the gritty trailer for featuring Iggy Pop's latest collaboration. May 16, 2017 8:15 AM
By Hayden Wright

Iggy Pop recently teamed up with Oneohtrix Point Never to write a song for Good Time, a crime drama featuring Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The track features heavily in the film’s moody, suspenseful trailer—Iggy virtually talk-sings over some atmospheric, electronic sounds.

Pop detailed the collaboration in an interview with Rolling Stone last month.

“I’ve done a couple things since that are also in a quieter vein. The thing that Danger Mouse really guided me through, for the movie Gold, and something for a movie called Good Time, by the Safdie brothers, by an electronic producer with an unpronounceable name. They asked me to write for that. I had a ball doing that – it was challenging musically…”

Good Time debuts at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Watch the trailer for featuring Iggy Pop’s latest collaboration below.

