Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine

IT’S TIME TO SHOW WHO’S REALLY THE BEST ATHLETE IN THE FAMILY!

Bring your family and friends to Renton Memorial Stadium and join Seattle Seahawks star Doug Baldwin for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine on Sunday, June 25th!

The Doug Baldwin Family Combine, hosted by CBS Radio Seattle and brought to you by Coordinated Care, will give you and your friends and family the chance to test your skills (and have some fun) with essential football drills, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, punt returns, passing and catching tests, a stair climb, and more! Tickets are just $25, and registration is open now. There are five waves, with the first wave beginning at 9:00 a.m. and the final wave at 3:00 p.m.

There will be family fun and activities for all ages and fitness levels. Each activity during a wave is optional; go at your own pace, and if you’d like to sit one out you can enjoy the sunshine and our on-site food trucks.

So turn off the TV, lace up the sneakers, and get outside!

Why Join?

Exercising can be fun! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, being active has a lifetime of benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke, strengthening bones and muscles, and improving mental health and mood!

Full List of Activities

40-Yard Dash

Vertical Jump

Broad Jump

20-Yard Shuttle

3-Cone Drill

The Gauntlet (run and catch five passes)

Stair Climb (starting at the bottom of the stadium stairs,

run, jog or walk to the top to the top and ring the bell)

Punt Return

Passing Throw (throw a football through a target 5-15 feet

away for points)

Mini-Camp (run through a combination of horizontal tire

ladder, cone, and free-standing tackling dummies)