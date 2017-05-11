Stones Snubbed At Lunch, Zeppelin Seattle Show #2, The Boss’s First Bachelor Party: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]

It was today in 1964 during a tour of Britain that The Rolling Stones were denied midday admission to the dining room at the Grand Hotel in Bristol where they were staying, not because of their long (for the time) hair, but because they were not wearing jackets and ties. The next day the London Daily Express ran the story under the headline “Rolling Stones Gather No Lunch”.

It was today in 1969 that Vancouver BC rock band Spring, Seattle hippie jug band Translove Airlines, Led Zeppelin, and Three Dog Night played at the Green Lake Aqua Theater. Three Dog Night were ostensibly the headliners, but everyone was there to see Zeppelin, and the crowd spilled out onto the lawn, into trees, and out on the lake. On the plaque commemorating the Aqua Theater on what’s left of it today is the comment from one attendee: “Bubblegum music died that day.” Shortly after, the venue would be condemned by city engineers, but they would allow one more concert that summer by the Grateful Dead and the New Riders of the Purple Sage. (See related article)

It was today in 1970 that the rest of the world got to experience “3 Days of Peace and Music” as the Woodstock soundtrack album was released. It went gold within two weeks.

It was today in 1972 that John Lennon made an appearance on The Dick Cavett Show, claiming to be under surveillance by the F.B.I., which he was.

Tonight in 1974 all four members of Led Zeppelin went to see Elvis Presley at the Forum in L.A. Elvis stopped shortly into his set: “Wait a minute. If we can start together fellas, because we’ve got Led Zeppelin out there, let’s try to look like we know what we’re doing”. The band met backstage with The King for two hours after the show, with Elvis getting autographs he said “were for his daughter Lisa Marie”.

It was today in 1981 that Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley died of cancer and a brain tumor at the age of 36. While it took America a while to catch on, Bob Marley and the Wailers were a huge influence in England, inspiring Eric Clapton’s huge hit of a cover of his “I Shot the Sheriff”, Led Zeppelin’s dabble with the reggae beat in D’yer Maker (a play on the English accented pronunciation of “Jamaica”), and Jamaican influenced bands like The Police, The English Beat, The Specials, and Madness. His birthday February 6th is now a national holiday in Jamaica.

It was tonight in 1985 that Bruce Springsteen was out for his bachelor party just south of Portland, two nights before his wedding to model and Lake Oswego native Julianne Phillips. Bruce got fairly liquored up by all accounts, and sang Karaoke-style with a number of songs on the jukebox, some of them his own. They divorced in 1989.

Noel Redding, the bass player of the Jimi Hendrix Experience hand-picked for Jimi by Chas Chandler of the Animals, died at 57 today in 2003.

The June issue of Playboy hit the stands today in 2011, with the cover luring readers inside to see a smokin’ hot pictorial with Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall’s 27 year old daughter Elizabeth.

Rock and Roll Birthdays

Eric Burdon, #57 on the Rolling Stone Top 100 greatest singers list and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with The Animals and War is 76 today, and still performing regularly.

Half of the Allman Brothers Band’s dual drummer attack, Butch Trucks would be 70 if he hadn’t passed back in January. His nephew, guitarist Derek Trucks, played with them from 1999 until they hung it up in 2014. Butch himself is the nephew of Vigil Trucks, a major league baseball pitcher of the 40’s and 50’s.

