Sarah’s Beer of the Week 05.11.17

May 11, 2017 5:45 AM
Filed Under: Four Generals Brewing, Sarah's Beer of the Week

For my beer this week I stopped in Four Generals Brewing in Renton.  This is a small brewery, located in a super cute part of downtown Renton.  It’s a pretty small tap room, but really comfortable.  There are tables, board games, bar seats and standing room.  The windows are bright and open.  They had about 8 beers on tap, I opted for the West Coast Style IPA.  This brew is true to its name.  Nice and hoppy, bigger ABV (7.4), nicely bitter and pretty darn delicious.  I only had the one beer, so I can’t attest to the others, but judging from the IPA…two thumbs up.

img 2058 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

Four Generals Brewing

img 2060 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

The taps

img 2063 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

Happy beer face

img 2065 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

Having a taste of IPA

img 2068 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

the inside

