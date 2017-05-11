Sarah’s Beer of the Week 05.11.17

For my beer this week I stopped in Four Generals Brewing in Renton. This is a small brewery, located in a super cute part of downtown Renton. It’s a pretty small tap room, but really comfortable. There are tables, board games, bar seats and standing room. The windows are bright and open. They had about 8 beers on tap, I opted for the West Coast Style IPA. This brew is true to its name. Nice and hoppy, bigger ABV (7.4), nicely bitter and pretty darn delicious. I only had the one beer, so I can’t attest to the others, but judging from the IPA…two thumbs up.