Sarah’s Beer of the Week 05.11.17

Last weekend I went to Denver to meet up with friends and check out a baseball stadium I’d never been to. Rick Jones and his girlfriend Apryl were among the attendees. Before the Rockies/D’backs game we hit up Great Divide Brewing Company. There beer can be found in a few places out here, and I’ve always been a fan. They’ve been around since 1994! I had a fantastic Pale Ale, and a Strawberry Rhubarb Sour. Yum! You know me, if I visit a new city, I must try the local brew. Glad I was able to stop in here. They have lots of great offerings! BTW-Denver is a super fun city, and the ballpark was gorgeous. Cheers!