Sarah’s Beer of the Week 05.11.17

May 11, 2017 5:45 AM
Filed Under: Great Divide Brewing Company, Sarah's Beer of the Week

Last weekend I went to Denver to meet up with friends and check out a baseball stadium I’d never been to.  Rick Jones and his girlfriend Apryl were among the attendees.  Before the Rockies/D’backs game we hit up Great Divide Brewing Company.  There beer can be found in a few places out here, and I’ve always been a fan.  They’ve been around since 1994!  I had a fantastic Pale Ale, and a Strawberry Rhubarb Sour.  Yum!  You know me, if I visit a new city, I must try the local brew.  Glad I was able to stop in here.  They have lots of great offerings!  BTW-Denver is a super fun city, and the ballpark was gorgeous.  Cheers!

 

img 1173 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

Cheers! Apryl

img 1167 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

a Pale Ale from Great Divide

img 1166 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

A bevy of beers from Great Divide

img 1158 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

img 1179 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

Rick Jones and Sarah

img 1177 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

Beer with Rick Jones!

img 1176 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

Great Divide in action

img 1180 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

Rick Jones and Apryl

img 1174 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

Rick Jones makes Happy Beer Face

img 1164 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

The Taps

img 1162 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.11.17

Great Divide

