The original “Bad to the Bone” Blues musician George Thorogood is coming to the Emerald Queen Casino on August 13th and the Destroyers are coming with him!

KZOK wants to send you to see them live so we are giving you a chance with a KZOK Free Concert Friday!

Listen all day Friday and when you hear the sounder play, be caller 10 at 1-800-252-1025. If you have luck and skill on your side, you will win a pair of tickets to see George Thorogood and the Destroyers!