Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

May 4, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Beaver Shots, Castor Canadensis, Cheap Trick, Def Leppard, foreigner, National Concert Day, North American Beaver, Peter Frampton, poison, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, The Steve Miller Band, The White River Amphitheater, Where has Sarah's Beaver Been?

This week we once again change the Where in our little contest to Who…Has Sarah’s Beaver Been With? We first met this local celebrity and financial genius when he was out front of the KZOK studios, directing traffic during the construction of the Seattle offices of The Facebook, and since he’s become something of a regular fixture on the show…but you may remember last week he’d finally worked up the nerve to ask Sarah’s Beaver out to lunch! A date! Oh my!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah who her Beaver has been with Friday morning, you could win a buttload of tickets to the White River Amphitheater on account of it’s Live Nation and State Farm’s National Concert Day! You’ll have a pair to see:

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

More from The Danny Bonaduce Show - 5:45-9am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
WATCH NOW
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live