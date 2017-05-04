Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

This week we once again change the Where in our little contest to Who…Has Sarah’s Beaver Been With? We first met this local celebrity and financial genius when he was out front of the KZOK studios, directing traffic during the construction of the Seattle offices of The Facebook, and since he’s become something of a regular fixture on the show…but you may remember last week he’d finally worked up the nerve to ask Sarah’s Beaver out to lunch! A date! Oh my!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah who her Beaver has been with Friday morning, you could win a buttload of tickets to the White River Amphitheater on account of it’s Live Nation and State Farm’s National Concert Day! You’ll have a pair to see:

Def Leppard Friday June 9th!

Friday Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Miller along with his Brit friend Peter Frampton Saturday August 5th!

along with his Brit friend Saturday …and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick with Foreigner Saturday Zeptember 9th!

It wasn't all that long ago Seattle had the chance to make this area a park...(Photos by Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

Paul Allen was going to give up a bunch of his own land for it...but the voters said no.

So instead we got a bunch of butt ugly boxes. What a waste.

Still, the building boom has meant steady employment for construction workers.

And this one has become a friend! He asked me out to lunch at the ball game last week...

...I'll admit I was a little concerned when he said we'd have to do it on-site...

...and even MORE concerned when he asked if I'd bring him a Bag of Dicks.

Of course "Eat a Bag of Dicks" means something different in Seattle than it does in other places.

But personally I'd be more up for a nice bag of Alder chips.

Still, he's a good guy, and we had a good time. Not THAT good of a time, get your mind out of the gutter.

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!