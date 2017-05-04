Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

This week we once again change the Where in our little contest to Who…Has Sarah’s Beaver Been With? We first met this local celebrity and financial genius when he was out front of the KZOK studios, directing traffic during the construction of the Seattle offices of The Facebook, and since he’s become something of a regular fixture on the show…but you may remember last week he’d finally worked up the nerve to ask Sarah’s Beaver out to lunch! A date! Oh my!
If you can tell Danny and Sarah who her Beaver has been with Friday morning, you could win a buttload of tickets to the White River Amphitheater on account of it’s Live Nation and State Farm’s National Concert Day! You’ll have a pair to see:
- Def Leppard Friday June 9th!
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Miller along with his Brit friend Peter Frampton Saturday August 5th!
- …and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick with Foreigner Saturday Zeptember 9th!
As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!