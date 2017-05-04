Sarah’s Beer of the Week 05.04.17

May 4, 2017 5:45 AM
While en route to Mexico, we spent some time in San Diego.  We had to visit Ballast Point Brewing…of course.  Ballast is a craft beer mainstay, you likely see it at your local store.  They’ve been on the scene for ages.  The folks in SD love their BPB and it shows.  Their tasting room is HUGE.  The beer selection is HUGE.  I think they must have had 30 beers on tap.  They were pouring a ‘Red Velvet Stout’ that was bonkers.  Actually red, like red velvet cake.  Yum.  I had IPA’s, their famous Sculpin, a great Amber, Pale Ale…don’t worry…they were all samples, not pints.  They DO call it a ‘tasting room’.  If you’re in San Diego, I recommend stopping in at one of their six locations.  They’ve got something for everyone, and it’s allllll good.

img 1012 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.04.17

Lots of beer

img 1013 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.04.17

Look at all those taps!

img 1014 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.04.17

Great beer

img 2073 Sarahs Beer of the Week 05.04.17

Fun times in San Diego

