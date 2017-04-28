Live Nation Presents: National Concert Day 2017!

There are very few things in life that can beat seeing your favorite band live in concert during the summer and no one knows that more than Live Nation. That is why they will celebrate the start of the summer concert season with National Concert Day starting on May 1st and the Kickoff to Summer promotion!

For only $20, you will be able to see some of the best acts coming to The Gorge, KeyArena and White River Amphitheater. You could see Queen, Styx and REO Speedwagon, The Steve Miller Band, Foreigner and Cheap Trick, plus many more!

This fantastic promotion starts on Tuesday, May 2nd and runs through May 9th.

There are only a limited amount of tickets so don’t delay, buy yours today!