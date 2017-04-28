Live Nation Presents: National Concert Day 2017!

April 28, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Live Nation, National Concert Day, Queen, The Steve Miller Band

There are very few things in life that can beat seeing your favorite band live in concert during the summer and no one knows that more than Live Nation. That is why they will celebrate the start of the summer concert season with National Concert Day starting on May 1st and the Kickoff to Summer promotion!

For only $20, you will be able to see some of the best acts coming to The Gorge, KeyArena and White River Amphitheater. You could see Queen, Styx and REO Speedwagon, The Steve Miller Band, Foreigner and Cheap Trick, plus many more!

This fantastic promotion starts on Tuesday, May 2nd and runs through May 9th.

There are only a limited amount of tickets so don’t delay, buy yours today!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
WATCH NOW
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live